A burned car, apparently stolen out of Chattooga County, Georgia – was reportedly found in Cherokee County earlier this week.

According to reports, the Summerville, Georgia Police Department received a call from Cherokee County law enforcement officials regarding a vehicle belonging to John Fain, Jr. of a Seventh Street address in Summerville. Cherokee County officials asked the Summerville PD to speak with Fain on Monday night and when officers spoke with him he stated that his Dodge Magnum was supposed to be parked in the yard with the key in it.

Fain said that someone had taken his vehicle from his yard without his permission.

Summerville Police notified officials here in Cherokee County about that theft, and the case has been turned over to an investigator.

(AM1180 Chattooga County Radio)