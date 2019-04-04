The City of Calhoun Police Department has asked for the community’s assistance in identifying a male that was involved in suspicious/inappropriate activity in the area of Riverview Drive, Neal Street and Gallman Avenue.

The suspect was driving a late model full sized dark or black Chevrolet 4 door truck with a tool box and a Georgia specially tag, possibly a veteran tag.

Reports indicate that the vehicle has loud exhaust and decals/stickers located on the rear window or bumper of the vehicle.

The male is described as a white male, athletic build with short brown hair wearing athletic pants and a hoodie style pullover.

If you have any information please contact the Calhoun Police Department at 706-629-1234.