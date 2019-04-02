Blood Assurance honored donors at Redmond Regional Medical center yesterday who had reached their 1 Gallon or more milestone. This community partner, hosting blood drives every 56 days, had 79 donors, most of whom were Redmond Regional Medical Center employees, who had reached a donor milestone.

These donors gave a total of 159 gallons. Each donor received a certificate and cupcake, and some where willing and able to let us snap a photo.

The top donors from Redmond included Mr. Neal Jochimsen with 11 gallons and Ms. Victoria Thomason with 10 gallons.

The commitment of all these donors is truly something to be commended. On behalf of our community, we are grateful for their life-saving efforts.