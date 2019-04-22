Betty Jean Bruce Autry was born February 25, 1927 to Clarence Bruce and Carrie Pinion Bruce. She passed away on April 21, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Brooks Autry; her son, Ken Autry; her brother, Donald Bruce; and her sisters, Margaret Bruce and Peggy Mathison. She has one surviving brother, Bill Bruce and his wife Barbara; as well as a surviving daughter, Judy Tidwell and her husband Larry; her grandsons, Jeff Tidwell and Jason Tidwell; three great-grandchildren; Parker, Megan, and Brody Tidwell; she leaves behind the great-grandchildren’s mother, Melinda Tidwell to cherish her memory. As well as leaving behind to cherish her memory is her “like a daughter”, Becky Smith. She has many special nieces and nephews that she will leave behind.

She took great pride in any and everything she did. She was very proud of her home and taking care of it both inside and outside. Among many amazing things to cherish about her, one of the most memorable is the big Sunday dinners she would prepare for the family as long as she was able. Some of her specialties were chicken and dressing, mac and cheese, and banana pudding. Her sweet tea is also claimed to be the best. You never left her house hungry. One of her many enjoyments of life was shopping, especially at Belk’s. She claimed that “they carry the best line of clothes”. She will always be remembered as a hardworking, lively, and kind hearted woman who could make anyone laugh.

Betty was a member at Atco Baptist Church and her pastor, Reverend Doug Harris and others would often visit her at Townsend Park Heath and Rehab Nursing Home. The family would like to send many thanks to Townsend Park and Affinis Hospice for all the love and wonderful care given to Betty during her last few precious years.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Oak Hill Cemetery with Reverend Doug Harris officiating.

RIP to our beloved Bet.

