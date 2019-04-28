According to Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap, on Friday deputies were dispatched to the Georgia Power Firing Range located on Picklesimer Road. Upon arrival, an out of county police agency had been utilizing the firing range for training when an officer accidentally discharged a weapon resulting in another officer being struck in the lower leg. The injured officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No further information is available at this time and no charges are expected to be filed.