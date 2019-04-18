Audley Woodrow “Woody” Clements, Jr., age 74, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

Woody was born in Rome on May 1, 1944, the son of the late Audley Woodrow Clements, Sr. and the late Dorcas Juanita Thomas Clements. Woody worked for 30 years at Sears as an appliance service technician and after retiring from Sears opened Woody Clements Appliance Service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Brent Clements.

Woody is survived by his son and his wife, Jonathan and Jen Clements; his daughter and her husband, Tess and Greg Perez; his grandson, Connor Perez; and his former wife, Bobby Jo Clements.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel with Matt Wallin officiating and Jonathan Clements delivering the eulogy. Inurnment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:00 pm until the service time.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association in Woody’s memory.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.