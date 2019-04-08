Alexander Lamar Davis, 28 of Atlanta, was jailed in Rome after reports said he pointed a .25 caliber handgun at an 18 year-old Rome man on Crane Street.

Reports added that it was later discovered that Davis had previously been convicted of armed robbery back in 2009.

The firearm was later located inside a home at 1310 Crane Street.

Davis is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, possession of a fire arm by a convicted felon and pointing a gun at another.