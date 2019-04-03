The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism and the Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop invite the public to the 2019 Spring Art Market, held April 6-7 at the Rome Civic Center. The market will be open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. This annual event offers one-of-a-kind gifts featuring over 50 local artisans and vendors.

Shop a large variety of local art including stained glass, woodworking, jewelry, apparel, pottery, handmade soaps, photography, and more. Food vendors will also be site for lunch and include: the Roman Grill Food Truck, Sir Porker’s BBQ, Sisters from the South Cake Pop Creations, along with other bakeries and treats.

“We are excited to showcase several new vendors at the Spring Art Market,” said Charlene Mathis, Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop Manager. “All of our artisans represent Rome and the state of Georgia. Their items are truly Georgia made and Georgia grown.”

“I can’t wait to come back to this event!” said Jana Fitzgerald, owner of That Foreign Chick’s Bakery. Her popular desserts will return to the art market again this year.

Admission and parking are free. Art market visitors are encouraged to register at the door for a chance to win prizes that will be awarded throughout the day. To view the complete vendor list and more event details visit RomeGeorgia.org/SpringArtMarket. Watch for event updates on Facebook at: @RomeGeorgiaGiftShop. For questions, contact the gift shop at 706-295-5576.