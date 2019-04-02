Annie Mae Jennings, age 93 of Gaylesville, passed away Monday, April 1st at her residence.

Funeral services will be 1:PM Wednesday, April 3rd at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brian Williams officiating; burial will follow in Unity Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8:PM Tuesday, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers include Alex Jennings, Jonathon Blackmore, Casey Jennings, Richard Jennings, Leath Jennings, Heath Jennings.

Survivors include sons, James Jennings of Gaylesville, Wayne Jennings of Gaylesville, Roy Jennings of Scottsboro; daughters, Dorothy Studdard of Warrior, Deborah Burton of Summerville, GA; brother, Jackie Tucker of Menlo, GA; sister, Glenda Gass of Menlo, GA; 26 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces & nephews.

Mrs. Jennings was a native of Jamestown, the daughter of the late James Luther and Julie Ann Deering Tucker and was of the Baptist faith.