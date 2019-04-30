The public is invited to participate in these upcoming family-friendly events this week in the City of Rome.



Saturday, May 4



Between The Rivers Farmers Market

Starting Saturday, May 4, the producer-only farmer’s market will take place every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza behind Moe’s BBQ in Historic Downtown Rome. Local farmers and artisans will offer Rome pasture-raised, grass-fed, organically and naturally grown products such as flowers, meats, breads, cheeses, produce and much more! The market will also feature pop-up chefs, live unplugged music, and rotating food and art producers. The market will be held rain or shine. Get more details at www.BTRFarmersMarket.org.

Downtown History Tour

Guests will board the Roman Chariots for a guided tour through Rome’s storied past. Historian, Selena Tilly will share insights on the history of area architecture, industry and culture. This month’s tour focuses on the 200 block. Tours are held the first Saturday of every month April – September and depart from the Downtown Welcome Center at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are $10/Adults, $5/Children and may be purchased online at RomeGeorgia.org/Tour or at the Rome-Floyd Welcome Center. For questions, contact the Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism at 706-295-5576.



Plant Rome

The South Rome Community Garden and Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful invite the public to learn how to plant, grow and harvest your own food on Saturday, May 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Garden plots are available for $20 a year and are open to all who live in Rome, Georgia. University of Georgia Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will be on-site to share techniques for preparing seeds, transplanting, fertilizing, tilling, and watering for vegetables, herbs and flowers. The festive day will include food and door prizes. Master gardener volunteers will host grow and harvest events as the season progresses. For more details about the event or to reserve a garden plot, call Katherine Sanders or Ralph Davis at 706-238-2810.



Free Clocktower Tours

A new season of Clocktower Tours will be offered the first Saturday of every month May through September from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Historian Selena Tilly will offer free guided tours of the Clocktower, but guests are encouraged to donate to support on-going restoration efforts. For questions, contact the Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism at 706-295-5576.



Ellen Axson Wilson Arts Fest

Historic Downtown Rome kicks off a full season of Downtown Rome Saturdays on May 4 at 12:00 p.m. The event includes the Ellen Axson Wilson Art Walk, and Chalk Your HeART Out chalk competition. Enjoy live music and performances by David Bell, Etowah Jacks, Bennie Gray, Bekah Cates, Rome Braves Brigade, Southern Style Sweethearts, and the Western Promenaders. At 5:00 p.m. the Grains of Sand Band will perform an evening of soul and Motown music. At 8:30 p.m. the 2nd Annual Rome Lantern Parade will kick off with lantern awards at the stage. All events are free and parking is free at the 3rd Ave deck, 4th Ave deck, and 6th Ave deck. Downtown retailers located throughout the street festival will host sidewalk sales throughout the day. We encourage you to support the downtown businesses who make the event possible by eating, utilizing services, and shopping downtown. Broad Street will be closed from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. No outside coolers or drinks allowed. For questions, contact the Office of Downtown Development at 706-236-4520 or email [email protected].



Sunday, May 5



Sulzbacher Roman Holiday Tour

Tour Rome’s rivers on The Rolling on the River Sunday Cruise on the Sulzbacher Roman Holiday with Dennis Nordeman. Tours are held the first Sunday of the month, May – October. The river history themed tour will depart at 2:00 p.m. from the Heritage Park boat dock. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and may be purchased in advance at RomeGeorgia.org/RomanHoliday or at the Rome-Floyd Welcome Center.



Pup-a-Palooza

The 3rd Annual Pup-a-Palooza is a free event and will be held at the new Rome-Floyd Dog Park. The Cinco de Mayo themed event will offer a full afternoon of activities to include frisbee and ball throw areas, and dog pools. Each dog at Pup-a-Palooza will receive 1 free raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes! P.A.W.S. and ARF will offer discounted pet microchips, and rabies vaccination shots. Vendors will be on-site with refreshments and offerings for both people and pups. For more event details, visit RomeGeorgia.org/PupAPalooza.