The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is currently hosting the 33rd annual International VIP Tour, taking place April 24-26. The International VIP Tour is a three-day event that showcases a region of Georgia to the Consular Corps of Georgia. This year the group will visit Northwest Georgia with stops in Calhoun, Lookout Mountain, Dalton, Rome, Adairsville, Cartersville and Kennesaw.

“This annual International VIP Tour provides an opportunity for Atlanta’s international diplomatic representatives to travel across the state and explore all that Georgia has to offer,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “This unique event not only brings together Georgia’s Consular Corps, but gives us a chance to showcase Northwest Georgia’s economic development assets and resources.”

This year’s tour will welcome 27 international representatives. The countries represented span five continents, and include top trading partners, investor nations, tourism and study abroad destinations, major allies and friends.

“While visiting different parts of Georgia, the International VIP Tour gives the Atlanta Consular Corps a great opportunity to know more about the potential of Georgia, important information necessary to develop or strengthen bilateral cooperation in economic (trade, investment, tourism), education, technology and cultural areas,” said Miguel Alemán, Consul General of Peru in Atlanta and Dean of the Atlanta Consular Corps. “The International VIP Tour is also important because we meet with local authorities and leaders in the cities we visit, creating the possibility of collaboration with the consulates and with cities in our countries.”

The itinerary includes stops that feature Georgia’s business, tourism and educational leaders and assets. The group will meet with community officials, international companies, educational institutions, learn about workforce training programs, visit tourism destinations and more.

“This tour is an incredibly valuable tool we use to show off parts of Georgia that our diplomatic community may not have otherwise been familiar with,” said International Relations Deputy Commissioner Abby Turano. “Every year since the mid 1980’s, the Consular Corps learns about the assets that make this state such a fantastic destination for business and tourism and an incredible source for quality goods and services. This new knowledge is shared around the world, elevating the state’s international profile and bringing new opportunities over time.”

This annual event is coordinated by GDEcD’s International Relations division. Georgia’s International Relations team strengthens Georgia’s reputation as a welcoming location for international business and tourism by strategically cultivating and expanding Georgia’s international relationships. The office oversees communications and activities with foreign governments and is the state’s liaison to members of the Consular Corps.

Stay up-to-date with the three-day VIP Tour by following #GAVIPTour on Twitter and Facebook.