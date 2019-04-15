The most recent meeting of the Greater Rome Existing Industries Association (GREIA), an association of the Rome Floyd Chamber, celebrated numerous recent investments, expansions, new companies and new jobs in Rome and Floyd County. Congratulations to our community.



Pictured left to right are industries who have invested or expanded: Liang Zaho (Ameridge Polymers), Shelli Fletcher (Wire Tech Ltd), Jason Marion & Jennifer Moore (Southeastern Mills), Jace Burroughs & Chris Grimley (Ball Metal Beverage Container), Jenna Hackett (International Paper), Ken McDonald (Georgia Pacific), Taylor Kielty (GA Dept of Economic Development), Ken Wright (Rome Floyd Chamber), Elyse Davis (Georgia Power)

The announcements represent an unprecedented period of economic development in Floyd County. The diversity of these announcements include two new international companies (Ireland and China), the purchase of two industrial development sites, the reuse of two existing vacant buildings for new manufacturing operations as well as new construction, expansions to existing buildings, multi-million dollar investments in technology, machinery and equipment – in addition to hundreds of new jobs. Additionally, our infrastructure for future economic development for the western portion of the county is being fortified by an approximately $21 million natural gas line expansion in the West Rome/Coosa area.

Wire Tech Ltd. hosted the meeting, showcasing their recent expansion which tripled the size of their facility on Westside Industrial Blvd. Wire Tech Ltd. moved into their new expansion in February 2019. Presenting at the meeting were Taylor Kielty (Regional Project Manager for the Georgia Department of Economic Development), Steve Justice and David Nuckolls (Georgia Department of Economic Development Centers of Innovation) and Elyse Davis (Community and Economic Development Manager/Georgia Power). Our partners with the State of Georgia and Georgia Power provide support for our manufacturers and industries related to site planning, plant layout, engineering, utilities and incentives. The relationships established with these partners through the Rome Floyd Chamber, City of Rome, Floyd County and our development authorities have resulted in the ability of our manufacturers to be sustainable and recognize continued growth within the community.

Some of the incentives available to business and industry are both federal and state opportunity zones, less-developed census tracts and tax credits associated with these areas. We continue to share these incentives with all our existing industries, as we do with our new industry prospects.

As we continue to work hard at the Rome Floyd Chamber to provide the support needed for our existing industries to be successful – we also celebrate the announcement of another new industry in our community: Ameridge Polymers!