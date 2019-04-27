A 27.24-acre facility has been proposed in Bartow County. The planning commission will review an application by Brownstone Development Group, LLC requesting rezoning of the property on Highway 20 next to the Clarence Brown Conference Center for a hotel, apartment, and senior/student housing development on Monday, May 6th. The area is currently owned by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, which approved of the rezoning of the property.

The Brownstone Development Group plans to build a hotel and two retail outparcels on five acres of the property, an apartment community on 15 acres, and senior/student housing on four acres.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle reported last year that the University System of Georgia was considering the potential sale of the land across from the Cartersville campus of Georgia Highlands College.