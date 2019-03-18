William Simmons Davis Sr., the gentle healer, took off his stethoscope and pocketed his prescription pad, on Thursday afternoon, March 14th, one month after he celebrated his 87th birthday. He was born the only child to his parents, both deceased, William Penn Davis and Floy Grace Sadler Davis on February 14th, 1932 in Brownsville, Miss.

Bill graduated from Clinton High School, in Clinton Mississippi. He attended college at Mississippi College, also in Clinton Miss.; where he completed his degree in just three years. A week after graduation, he married his college sweetheart, Frances Elizabeth Mangum, with whom he enjoyed 66 years of marriage. The couple moved from Mississippi to Nashville, Tn., for Bill to attend Vanderbilt Medical School where he graduated in the top 5% of his class. Frances and Bill moved to Kansas City where Bill attended the University of Missouri Medical School to complete his residency in Psychiatry.

In 1964, the couple moved to Rome, Ga., where Bill practiced medicine with the Harbin Clinic and Floyd Medical Center. In 1973, Bill joined the Peachtree Parkwood Clinic, in Atlanta, Ga., where he practiced psychiatry for 8 years. In 1981, Bill returned to Rome to become the Medical Director of Psychiatric Services at Floyd Medical Center. Bill practiced medicine for 50 years. He was the former president of the Georgia Psychiatric Association, he was a long-time delegate and Life Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association. Bill served on the Hospital Authority of Floyd Medical Center. He was honored to be a Robert S. Battey Fellow of the Floyd Health Care Foundation.

Bill enjoyed the community of the Rome Rotary Club where he was a Will Walt and Paul Harris Fellow. He was a past president of the Nine O’clock Cotillion and life member of Coosa Country Club. He enjoyed playing golf; relishing in particular, the gentlemanly competition of the “Saturday Cod Fight” and the annual golfing trip to Waynesville, NC. He was scuba diver; diving in historic locations such as Japan’s Truk Lagoon and the British Virgin Islands. He was an avid fisherman. His fishing pursuits took him to the Tellico River, Apalachicola Bay and his own private pond where he loved catching Bream and Bass with his grandchildren.

Bill loved his church, First Baptist Church, Rome, Ga., where he served for many years as a Deacon.

Frances and Bill are survived by children William S. Davis, Jr. “Bill” (Kathy), Margaret Alisa Davis “Alisa” (Todd Nagell), Robert M. Davis “Rob” (Amy) and grandchildren Sadler Davis, William Davis, Sam Nagell, Garrett Nagell, Ada Allaire, Ali Allaire, Davis Allaire, Mary Grace Davis, Annie Davis and Frances Davis.

The Davis’ family is particularly grateful to our extended family at the Riverwood Remembrance Village and Homestead Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Dr. Bill Davis can be made to First Baptist Church General Fund, Rome, Ga;, Floyd Medical Health Care Foundation, Rome, Ga; or the Alzheimer’s Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave, FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at https://www.alz.org.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 22, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Rome, 100 East 4th Avenue. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary. A private inurnment will be at Myrtle Hill Cemetery in Rome after the memorial service.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Daniels-FuneralHome.com for the Davis family.