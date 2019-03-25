Wendell Dean Crowe, Jr., age 66, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Crowe was born in Rome, Georgia on June 4, 1952, son of Margaret Katherine Thacker Crowe and the late Wendell Dean Crowe, Sr. He was of the Catholic faith. Prior to retirement, Mr. Crowe worked for 39 years for Georgia Power at Plant Bowen as an Operations Team Leader. As a boy, he sang in the Rome Boys Club Choir where he sang for the President. He was a member of the Floyd County GOP and had served as district representative. Mr. Crowe was an avid bass fisherman and loved baseball. He coached Dizzy Dean baseball for 7 years and made two trips to the Dizzy Dean World Series.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret Ann “Maggie” Nicely Crowe; two sons, Bradley Dean Crowe (Betty), Villa Rica, and Wendell Chad Crowe (Kayla), Cedartown; a step-daughter, Annette Marie Burris, Statesville, NC; nine grandchildren; his mother, Margaret Crowe, Rome; a brother, Douglas Steve Crowe, Dallas; a sister, Katherine Crowe, Rome; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Deacon Stuart Neslin officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday from 1 until 2:45pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday at 2:30pm and include: Brad Crowe, Chad Crowe, Seth Crowe, Jeremy Googe, Jason Googe and Steven Googe.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.