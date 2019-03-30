Three Floyd County high school juniors have been selected to participate in the 2019 Governor’s Honors Program (GHP) this summer. Floyd County Schools is proud to congratulate Barton Sopata, Shiloh St. Clair, and Micah Veillon! Barton Walter Sopata is a junior at Model High School and will concentrate on Music- Brass: Trumpet, Shiloh Grace St. Clair is a junior at Armuchee High School and will concentrate on Communicative Arts, and Micah Paul Veillon is a junior at Model High School and will concentrate on Science- Physics.

According to the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, the state-level process was very competitive this year. Of the 3,180 nominees, approximately 21% are invited to attend. St. Clair, Sopata, and Veillon were three of Floyd County’s six semi-finalists who completed state interviews in February. The students selected to attend GHP demonstrate superior skills in the area of their nomination.



“We are extremely proud of the three students. This is an opportunity of a lifetime for these selected students. They will be instructed by experts in their field and collaborate with other talented students like themselves,” said McCall Govignon, Director of Advanced Academics for Floyd County Schools.

The Georgia GHP is a residential summer program for gifted and talented high school students who will be rising juniors and seniors during the program. The program offers instruction that is significantly different from the typical high school classroom and that is designed to provide students with academic, cultural, and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators, and leaders. Governor’s Honors will take place on the campus of Berry College for the third time this summer. There is no cost to attend GHP. Tuition, room, and board are covered under appropriations made by the Georgia General Assembly.