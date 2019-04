Payton Alexis Ferrell, 17 of Fort Payne, was jailed following a traffic stop at 20 and Westhaven Drive as the result of police finding numerous types of drugs.

Reports said that police found numerous unbottled polls, marijuana, an open container of alcohol and a glass smoking device.

Ferrell is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, drugs not in original container, speeding, driving without insurance, and an open container.