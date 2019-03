Summerville Police arrested 21 year-old Marvin Perry JR this week after a search at a home on Sixth Avenue turned up an assortment of drugs.

Reports said that officers found suspected cocaine and marijuana packaged for resale, THC oil, illegal prescription medications, a firearm, digital scales and jeweler bags.

Perry Jr.is charged with multiple violations of the Georgia Control Substance Ac possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.