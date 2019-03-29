Agents with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, along with numerous other local agencies, executed a search warrant at “The Shop by Stevie and The Moon” in Trenton, Georgia. The warrant was executed after numerous complaints that the business was selling marijuana to the public and teenage children.

An investigation was launched and in the process investigators were able to purchase “bud” marijuana from the business.

The store owner, Seven Ellis, 37, was arrested and charged with distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a schedule I controlled drug and probation violation.

A second arrest, Tony Pyburn, 30 of Chattanooga, was also arrested on an outstanding felony warrant.

Additional arrest are pending.