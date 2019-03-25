Meghin Grace Mccary, 28 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she forged a man’s signature in order to gain power of attorney.

Reports added that McCary proceeded to attempt to get and cash checks that were made out to the victim while they were incarcerated.

Police went on to say that McCary proceeded to get and cash the victim’s checks. The incidents occurred between December 3 and January 16th.

McCary is charged with two counts first degree forgery, 4th degree forgery and theft by taking.