On Tuesday Cedar Bluff Police K9 Officer, Chris Vaughn, in cooperation with the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle at the Dollar General on Al Hwy 35 in Gaylesville.

During the stop Vaughn deployed his canine partner, Jagger, who indicated that the vehicle contained the odor of narcotics. A subsequent search produced a quarter of a pound of methamphetamine.

56 year old Elizabeth Diane Mcilvaine of Rome was booked in at the Cherokee County Detention Center on charges of Drug Trafficking and the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, she remains in jail on a $75,500 bond

In addition to the Task Force, Vaughn was assisted by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies.

From WEIS radio