The air was cold, but the clouds broke long enough for Rome High School’s Boys Varsity Tennis team to secure five wins during their contest with Hiram on March 5.

Held at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry, Coach Becky Kemnitz and faithful RHS Tennis fans watched their Wolves put together four great matches and took home one win by forfeit. The boys currently hold a 2-1 region record and are 2-2 overall. The Lady Wolves stand at 1-2 in the region and a 2-2 record overall.

Results from March 5th are as follows:

Carson Garrett won – #1 singles 6-1, 7-6

Caleb McCurry won- #2 singles 6-3, 7-6

Tyler Hunsicker won by forfeit- #3 singles

Jarred Jones and Nelson Chen won- #1 doubles 6-2, 7-5

Ian Kilgora and Jackson Wood won- #2 doubles 6-2, 6-0



Kemnitz said that he is seeing improvement in her team and she feels it is due to much of her roster returning from last year.

“We work very hard, even in the summer. We have open courts and we ask the athletes to come out for two days a week for some time on the court. We also lift weights over the summer,” Kemnitz explained.



“Even after school started, we still hosted open court two days a week for those kids who were not involved in fall sports. We just try to provide an opportunity for them to be on the court and playing.”

She has hoped that when the season began, her Wolves were ready to hit the courts running and she could start to coach them up and ready them for competition.

“I have seen a tremendous improvement in their confidence and that is what we were hoping for. All of our varsity players are returning to our team this year. Some may not have played as much as others, but

they know the program and that confidence is showing in our matches this season. They are hungry,”



Kemnitz said, “and our goal is to be first or second in the region and secure home-court advantage.”\



All of the games will be played at the Tennis Center at Berry.