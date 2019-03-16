The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism is proud to announce the launch of a new trolley in Rome and Floyd County to help expand current public tour offerings as well as offer service for private rentals.

“Exploring Georgia’s Rome has never been more enjoyable,” says Lisa Smith, Director of the Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism. “Thanks to the support of the City of Rome and Floyd County, we are able to provide a reliable and expanded trolley service for both residents and visitors.



The trolley has been named “Roman Rose” and will display the same Cherokee Rose as the “Ramblin’ Rome” Mobile Welcome Center in recognition of Rome’s Native American heritage.



The new trolley attractively maintains the nostalgic look of a traditional trolley with arched windows and interior wood benches and paneling. It accommodates up to 30 seated passengers and an additional 16 standing passengers. Each seat has a window view and passengers can access the viewing deck off the back of the trolley.



The previous trolley was decommissioned at the end of last year because parts were no longer available for making repairs. Due to the age and reliability of the trolley, private rentals and public tours had been limited to the immediate downtown Rome area. The old trolley was sold to help off-set the costs of the new trolley.



The new trolley allows for trips and tours throughout Floyd County. The tourism office is currently developing a new series of public tours in Floyd County to include historical tours of: Lindale, Shannon, Cave Spring, Celanese, Berry College and Downtown Rome. The tours will be open to both residents and visitors.

The tourism office hosted 25 group travel planners this week who enjoyed the trolley’s inaugural ride. The group toured attractions throughout Rome, Cave Spring and Floyd County during their visit.



Carolyn Sandgren, Group Tour Planner and Travel Expert with Elite Travel of Cape Girardeau, Missouri said, “It was like we stepped back in time. It was a very enjoyable experience, especially being able to ring the bell.” She added, “Rome is one of the most beautiful, historic downtowns in the South that I’ve seen.”

Free public tours on the trolley will be offered during National Travel & Tourism Week on May 10. Tickets will be required and the tourism office will announce when tickets become available.



The trolley is available for private rentals 7 days a week in Rome and Floyd County; perfect for weddings, family reunions, meetings and groups. The cost for private rentals is $500 for the first 2 hours; $200 every additional hour. The non-profit/school rate is $400 for the first 2 hours; $150 every additional hour. There are additional charges for holiday rentals.



To book the trolley, contact The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism: 706-295-5576.