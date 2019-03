Kemetrius Jermaine Kennedy, 42 of Rome , and Richard Lynn Wright, 43 of Rome, were arrested this week in front of the GoGo at the Shoe Box on Martha Berry Blvd after the two become engaged in a fight.

Reports said that Kennedy proceeded to run from deputies while arriving on scene.

Both are charged with affray.

Kennedy is additionally charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement and probation violation.