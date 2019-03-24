A Floyd County resident died Saturday, almost two weeks after a freak accident on Weiss Lake. Cherokee County Coroner Dr. Jeremy Deaton identified the victim as 66 year old Wendell Dean Crowe Jr. of Rome.

Dr. Deaton said that Crowe was initially hospitalized after the incident which occurred on March 10 while he was operating a boat on the lake.

Deaton did not know where on the lake the incident occurred.

The incident is being investigated by the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office. Deaton said a duck was flying low and actually struck Crowe in the head.

“While this is indeed a tragic, freak accident, area boaters should exercise extreme caution on the lake for objects both under and above the water,” Deaton said.