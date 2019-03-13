Rome Lumber Facility Investing $30 Million To Improve Efficiency And Enhance Product Quality

To invest, whether personal or business related, is to recognize the importance of the future. GP proves its commitment to the future of the Rome Lumber mill with a $30 million investment. The dimensional lumber facility, which currently employs 163 people, will use the investment to purchase and install new equipment in the coming months. This new equipment includes a new planer, grader and trimmer. Along with a new sorter that will serve 65 bays, a significant increase from the current 26 bays. What does this increase mean to the facility? Well, bays are where the lumber “lands” after it’s sorted and with this increase, there is less backlog which results in better product value.

“A capital investment such as this means Georgia-Pacific believes in this site and is committed to it for the long haul,” said plant manager Ken McDonald. “Our employees, our customers, and the community will benefit from these improvements.”

The company says preparations for new structures and equipment is beginning now, with concrete work to be underway by June. Equipment installation will begin the following month and is anticipated to be completed by Thanksgiving. The facility will then shut down briefly to initiate and test the new equipment with plans to reopen in early December.

This is the largest investment since GP acquired the facility in 2013 as part of the purchase of International Paper’s Temple-Inland Building Products division. Additional significant investments in Georgia include Warrenton Lumber, which will be a brand-new 340,000‐square foot, $135 million softwood lumber facility opening this spring and a new $150 million technologically advanced lumber production facility in Albany.