The Rome–Floyd Recycling Center will host an Electronics Recycling Event this weekend at the Center at 412 Lavender Drive in West Rome.

The event, for Rome/Floyd residents only, will be held from 9 am – 1 pm. Please call 706-291-5266 for an appointment. Items typically collected at these events include computers, televisions, recorders and most any peripheral type equipment like printers and keyboards.

According to Michael Skeen, Director of Public Works for Floyd County, ‘we offer these events to help keep heavy metals out of our landfill.’