Rashonda Allen Jackson, 30, and Christopher Lee Jackson, 37, both of Rome, were jailed this week after reports said Christopher hit a 35 year-old woman in the face at a home on Darlington Way.

Reports said that the victim suffered cuts to her face.

The victim told police that Christopher proceeded to knock her phone out of her hand, where Rashonda kept it away from her so that she couldn’t call for help.

When police arrived Christopher gave police an identification of another person, claiming that was his.

Christopher Jackson is charged with aggravated battery, obstruction of a person making a 911 call, and providing false identification to police.

Rashonda Jackson is charged with obstruction of a person making a 911 call and party to a crime.