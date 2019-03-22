The Rome City Schools board members voted Thursday during a special session to fill vacancies for the 2019-2020 school year.

Kristin Teems will fill the position of Director of Assessment & Accountability at Central Office. Teems, has over 26 years of experience and has served as the principal of East Central Elementary since 2015. Before

becoming the lead administrator at East Central Elementary, Teems was an assistant principal at Rome Middle School.

The Director of Assessment & Accountability will be responsible for leading the development, implementation, evaluation, and continuous improvement of the comprehensive K-12 assessment system, ensure continuous improvement of the internal assessment system to ensure district-wide data regarding student performance, and leading the communication and training of the state’s accountability system, including Strategic Waiver.

Wesley Styles will replace Teems at East Central Elementary. Currently serving as principal of North Heights Elementary, Styles previously served as Curriculum Director (CD) of Polk School District and he was the principal at Young’s Grove Elementary School in Polk County. Styles is no stranger to Rome City Schools, as he worked as a chemistry teacher at Rome High School from 2001 until 2012.

Stephanie Dean, who currently serves as a fifth grade teacher and Teacher Mentor Coordinator at Anna K. Davie Elementary, will fill the position as assistant principal of Main Elementary.

Dean, a 2006 graduate of Rome High School, started her work in Rome City Schools as a teacher for West Central Elementary’s fourth and fifth grade classes. She has served as a Site Coordinator of 21 st Century ASPIRE program, PBIS Coordinator, Rome City Schools Black History Program Coordinator and provided professional development in the areas of cultural diversity, classroom management, and constructed responses.

Dean was selected as the 2016-2017 “Teacher of the Year” for Rome City Schools system.

The Board has also approved the appointment of Jason Self as Director of Safety and Security of Rome City Schools. Self, a 1993 graduate of Rome High School, holds Bachelor of Science in Education, Master of Science in Education, and Education Specialist degrees from Jacksonville State University. Self worked at the Jacksonville State University Police Department for three years, before beginning his teaching career in 2000.

He is currently enrolled in the Master’s Degree Program of the Jacksonville State University School of Human Services and Social Sciences’ Department of Emergency Management. Self taught at Rome Middle School for

thirteen years before serving as an assistant principal at Rome Middle School, West End Elementary and East Central Elementary, where he currently serves.

The primary responsibilities of the Director of Safety and Security are to: make data-based decisions about how to organize and strategically align district resources to maximize safety of students, staff, and the school

communities; build processes that use data to evaluate safety effectiveness and drives results aligned to safety and security priorities, and develop and continuously improve policies and protocols to support emrercgeny

response and safe school climate.



Rome City Schools will begin reviewing applications immediately to fill the positon of principal of Main Elementary as the job is listed on the teachgeorgia.org website.



All of the positions will begin become effective July 1, 2019.