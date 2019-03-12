Tired drivers along I-75 North in Gordon County once again will have a place to stop and stretch their legs.

The rest area on I-75 in that county will be reopened at 7 a.m. on Monday, March 18 after a final inspection. The facility has been closed for renovations since January 2018.

Visitors to the rest area will notice numerous renovations including parking lot repair, drainage repair, parking lot re-striping, repair existing sidewalks, landscaping and more.

The rest area building was repaired, remodeled and/or retrofitted, including roof and gutter replacement, replacement of HVAC systems, removal and replacement of all exterior and interior lighting with LED lighting, installation of occupancy sensors to lighting in restrooms and breezeways, replacement of existing toilet fixtures with automatic flush valves, replacement of floor and wall tile in all restrooms, replacement counters, mirrors and electric hand dryers, replacement of all toilet partitions, repair and repainting of all walls and ceilings. In addition, a family restroom was added to the building.The cost of the renovation of this I-75 North rest area and the remodeling of the I-75 South in Gordon County was $2,545,637.00. Work on the I-75 Southbound rest area was completed and the rest area was reopened earlier.Funds for the renovation and beautification of the Georgia welcome centers and rest areas come from revenues collected from the Georgia LOGO program. The Georgia LOGO program offers businesses advertising along highway interchanges through placement of names and logos on signs approaching exits

