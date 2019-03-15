Redmond Regional Medical Center has been given the “go-head” with its plans to create perinatal services in Rome.

The approval from the Georgia Department of Community Health comes after Floyd Medical Center challenged the certificate of need for the project.

As a condition of the approval Redmond reaffirmed its commitment to provide charity and indigent care at the hospital at or more than three percent of adjusted gross revenue.

According to reports Floyd Medical Center has been responsible for close to 96 percent of all births in Floyd and Chattooga County residents. They are also responsible for over 80 percent of all children born to Polk County Residents.

Floyd Medical Center, in December, ranked as the ninth busiest hospital in the state for obstetrical services.

The wing will be located on the fifth floor of the hospital and will include close to 28,000 square feet of space. It will include nine Labor, Delivery, Recovery, Post-Partum rooms, one C-section room and a seven-bassinet holding nursery.

The total estimated cost of the project is $21.9 million funded through HCA’s reserves.

PREVIOUS March 2018

Redmond Regional Medical Center will now go into the baby delivering business.

The news broke this week after the hospital was granted a certificate of need by state health officials to offer obstetric services.

Obstetrics is the field of study concentrated on pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period.

Redmond filed the application with the Georgia Department of Community Health to offer basic perinatal services last year.

The move was unsuccessfully challenged by Floyd Medical Center.