Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that POP Displays, a leader in the display industry, will create 280 jobs and invest $7.9 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in East Point.

“We are excited to welcome an innovative company like POP Displays to Georgia,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “I am confident they will find world-class economic development resources – including a skilled workforce through our Quick Start program and a thriving logistics network in Fulton County – to support the company’s anticipated growth.” Headquartered in Yonkers, New York, POP Displays takes an innovative approach to the design and development of custom, permanent merchandising solutions in mixed materials to help brands and retailers grow. A leader in the display industry, POP Displays has a large array of clients including L’Oreal, Maybelline, CVS, Walmart, Sally Beauty, Revlon, Physician’s Formula, and many others.

“As our company grew, we looked for the best location to expand our capacity. Atlanta was an easy choice with its robust infrastructure, favorable transportation hub, and large pool of talented employees,” said Mike Bell, CEO of POP Displays. “We look forward to being part of the East Point community as we continue to grow our business domestically and internationally.”

In addition to the 280 full-time positions, this award-winning company will hire 165 temporary positions at the new East Point facility.

“The relocation of POP Displays to Fulton County reflects the strategic location of our community for business,” said Samir Abdullahi, Deputy Director of Select Fulton. “Not only do we have proximity to some of the highest-quality talent in the Southeast, but also easy access to a majority of the U.S. population.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Project Manager Hank Evans represented the Global Commerce Division in partnership with the Development Authority of Fulton County, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Quick Start, and Georgia EMC.

“We are excited to welcome POP Displays to East Point,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia’s efforts in recruiting manufacturing and distribution centers are making waves across the industry as we have located 203 manufacturing projects and 54 distribution center projects in FY18. We look forward to working with POP Displays, and I am confident that they will find success here in Georgia.”

