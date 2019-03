Floyd County investigators are looking for information about a Berry College student who is missing.

Ahmad Pruitt (age 28) is a black male, 5-foot 11-inches tall, 190 pounds. He has low cut black hair and is possibly driving a 2007 Nissan Armada.

Pruitt is from Dalton, but GPS reports his last location near Griffin, Ga. The student suffers from severe mental illness that includes major depression.