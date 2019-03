A seat belt landed two Floyd County residents in jail on a drug charge this week.

Reports said that Robert Brian Quinn, 42 of Silver Creek, was pulled over for driving without his seatbelt on and in the process leading police to find suspected marijuana inside the car.

A second person, Jessica Evelyn Cantrell, 38 of Rome, was also jailed at the location on Sunset Drive.

Both are charged with possession of marijuana.

Quinn is additionally charged with no seat belt.