Ms. Pamela Teresa Campbell, age 64, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at her residence.

Ms. Campbell was born in Rome, GA on February 18, 1955, daughter of the late Robert E. “Bill” Campbell, Sr. and the late Norma Anne Ramsey Campbell. She was a 1973 graduate of East Rome High School. For many years, Ms. Campbell was employed at various convenience stores in the Rome and Floyd County areas. She was also a home health caregiver. Ms. Campbell was a member of East Rome Baptist Church.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Tonya Lynn Baker (Patrick Sissom), Silver Creek, and Tera Lawanna Campbell (Brian), Spokane Valley, WA; 5 grandchildren, Brenden Cash, Tailor Barrett, Gage Moses, Ava Grace Moses, and GiGi Baker; 2 sisters, Kathy Blansit (Wayne), Summerville, and Lawanna Trotter, Rome; 2 brothers, Edwin Campbell (Teresa), Lindale, and Bo Campbell, Rome; nieces and nephews.

In accordance with her wishes, Ms. Campbell will be cremated. Private services will be held at a later date. Consult with the family concerning memorial donations.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.