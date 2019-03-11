Ms. Mary Sue Waddell, age 88, of Rome, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at local senior living facility.

Ms. Waddell was born in Rome, GA on November 9, 1930, daughter of the late Charles James Gresham, Sr. and the late Jamie Copeland Gresham. She was a member of Hill Crest Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Harold E. Waddell, Sr., by a son, Randy Waddell, by a brother Howard Gresham, and by two sisters, Doris Johnson and Rabun Killinger.

Ms. Waddell was a member of the first graduating class of Johnson High School, Rome, GA. While being a full-time wife, mother, homemaker and seamstress, she was employed for periods of time at Advance Glove, Fire-Dex and other businesses in the Rome area. She loved her family and friends. In earlier days, she prepared many regular and holiday feasts for all to partake. Cakes, pies and other desserts were specialties. She enjoyed growing and caring for both indoor and outdoor plants and flowers.

Ms. Waddell is survived by two siblings, her brother, Charles James Gresham Jr., and her sister, Betty Ann Jarrard. She and Betty shared the same birthday two years apart and enjoyed teasing each other about that. Also surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Hal and Vickie Waddell, and Eddie and Suellen Waddell; 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A very special thanks to Kindred Home Health Care, Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd, and Riverwood Senior Living.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Ricky Studdard and the Rev. Larry McCoy officiating. Interment will follow in Eastview Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Tuesday from 5 until 7pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 10:30am and include: Eddie Waddell, Hal Waddell, Ryan Waddell, Zack Waddell, Adam Waddell, Bryan Waddell, Josh Ryan, and Peter Ryan.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.