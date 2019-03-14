Ms. Mary Ann Singleton, age 84 of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was born on October 6, 1934, in Cedartown. She was the daughter of the late Henry Thomas and Alice Bentley Singleton.

Ms. Singleton is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Ms. Singleton is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Warren Van Singleton and Billy Ray Singleton.

The funeral arrangements for Ms. Mary Ann Singleton will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at ten o’clock in the morning in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Justin Carter officiating. Interment will follow in the Northview Cemetery.

The family of Ms. Singleton will receive family and friends on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from five o’clock in the evening until six o’clock in the evening at the Gammage Funeral Home.

Ms. Singleton’s nephews will serve as pallbearers.

Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Ms. Mary Ann Singleton.