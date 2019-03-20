Ms. Cassie Sherie Brumbelow, age 32, of Rome, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019.

Ms. Brumbelow was born in Rome, Georgia on August 25, 1986. She was a homemaker and was a member of Live Oak Baptist Church in Aragon.

Survivors include her parents, Frankie & Carolyn Elaine Turner Womack, Rome, and Craig Brumbelow, Menlo; four children, Evan Lopez, Nathan Lopez, Elle Crespo and Charlee Crespo; her fiance’, Jonathan Wheeler; three step-children, Alex, Kaylee and Troy Wheeler; three sisters, Jennifer Sellers (Dusty), Candace Osborne (Terence), and Chanda Brumbelow; a brother, Chaney Brumbelow; a grandmother, Sue Womack Bradshaw; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 5 until 7pm. In accordance to her wishes, Ms. Brumbelow will be cremated following the visitation.

The family will have a memorial service on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 2pm at the Live Oak Baptist Church in Aragon.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.