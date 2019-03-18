Mrs. Mary Jean Trapp McDaniel, age 87, of Rome, passed away on Friday morning, March 15, 2019, at a local healthcare facility.

Mrs. McDaniel was born in Rome, Georgia on August 21, 1931, daughter of the late Seymour and Emma Trapp. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harper O. McDaniel, by a son, Randy A. McDaniel, and by 10 siblings, Nellie Mae Young, Ruby McDaniel, Connie Trapp, Richard Trapp, Exia Powell, Ford Trapp, Sidney Trapp, Nina Comer, Raymond Trapp and Tom Trapp. Mrs. McDaniel was a 1949 graduate of Rome High School. She was an active member of Shorter Avenue Baptist Church as long as her health permitted. Mrs. McDaniel was a wonderful wife and loving mother and grandmother.

Survivors include a daughter, Lisa Harrelson (Frank), Kingston; two sons, Craig McDaniel, Rome, and Chris McDaniel, Kingston; 7 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 3pm at Shorter Avenue Baptist Church with the Rev. Jeremy Albright and the Rev. Max Tucker officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Shorter Avenue Baptist Church on Monday from 1 until 2:45pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church on Monday at 2:30pm and include: Active: Jeff Harrelson, Brett McDaniel, David Watkins, Barry Murdock, Phil McDaniel and Kevin Randall. Honorary: Bob Powell, Mike Trapp and Wayne Comer.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Winthrop Health and Rehab for all their love and care.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.