Mrs. Ida Lee Montgomery, age 79, of Rome passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Montgomery was born March 30, 1939. The daughter of the late Richard Willis Dunaway and Eddie Mae Rosson Dunaway. She was a member of Pleasant Valley North Church, Western Promenades Square Dance Club and Georgia Mountain Music Club. Mrs. Montgomery worked as secretary at Batty Machinery Company for 21 years and then as secretary at Riverview Nursing Home for a few years prior to retirement.

Mrs. Montgomery was preceded in death by her husband Marvin and five brothers Dugan, Richard, John, Henry Dunaway and two sisters Daisy Mae Dunaway and Sara Terry.

Survivors include sons Gregory (Dawn) Montgomery, Rome, Marvin Scott Montgomery, Rockmart, daughter Leigh Ann (Eddie) Krukowski, Rome. Grandchildren Adam (Danielle) Krukowski, Jessica Krukowski, Jesse (Ciera) Montgomery, Justin (Ashley) Montgomery, Jonathan Durham, Landis and Brooke Morgan and eight great-grandchildren, brother, Ben Dunaway, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Services will be held at 4:00pm Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Gregory Montgomery officiating. Interment will follow at Morning View Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 2:00 until the hour of the service on Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. 2750 Shorter Avenue, Rome, GA 30165.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Heyman Hospice 420 Second Ave. Rome GA 30161.

Mrs. Montgomery’s family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Heyman Hospice.

Pallbears include the following gentlemen, Adam Krukowski, Jesse & Justin Montgomery, Kurt McBee, Wayne Dunaway and Benji Dunaway.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements