Mrs. Emma Polk Burke Kline, age 99, of Cedartown, Georgia passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019.

She was born on February 22, 1920 in Covington, Georgia the daughter of the late Clint Polk and the late Florrie Ragan Polk. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Lester Polk; her first husband, C. B. “Pete” Burke, Jr. and her second husband, Robert L. Kline. Prior to her retirement she was co owner of the C. B. ‘Pete” Burke Plumbing Company and worked in accounting. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Emma Burke Kline is survived by her sons and daughters in law, Bobby Burke & Glenda and Clyde Burke & Rita; her daughter and son in law, Bobbie “Jeannie” Harrington & Bobby; three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

The Memorial Graveside service for Mrs. Emma Burke Kline will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Rd., Covington, GA.