Mrs. Deborah Lynn Dover, age 57, of Summerville, GA, died Friday, March 8, 2019, at Redmond Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Dover was born March 24, 1961, in Williamson, WV, daughter of Bonnie Atkins Bolton and the late Jimmy White. She was a homemaker, and in addition to her father, was preceded in death by a son, Shawn Sword; and a sister, Kathy White.

Mrs. Dover is survived by her husband, Terry Dwayne Dover; sons, Jimmy “J.J.” Tapp, Josh Sword, Justin Sword, and Shane Sword; brothers, Kenny White, David White, and Stephen Bolton; and several grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mrs. Dover will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from the Mason Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Wright officiating. Private interment will be held in Chaney Chapel Cemetery in Dutton, AL.

Mrs. Dover will be in state at Mason Funeral Home and the family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until the hour of service on Wednesday.