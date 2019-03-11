Mrs. Annie Elizabeth Cochran Lewis, age 98, of Rome passed away Saturday March 9, 2019 in a local health care.

Mrs. Lewis was born May 27, 1920 in Kingston, a daughter of the late Will Cochran and Mary Millsap Cochran. She was member of Bethel Baptist Church, and retired from Klopman Mills after several years’ service. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Earl Lewis, brothers, Levi Cochran, Doyle Cochran.

Survivors include her daughter, Wynema (Wayne) Allmon, Lindale; granddaughter, Stacey (Paul) Edwards, Jr. Armuchee; great grandchildren, Dustin Edwards, Tyler Edwards, great great grandchildren, Waylon Edwards, Kaynon Edwards, and Tucker Meers, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Tuesday March 12, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Harold Ingram, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 3016.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.