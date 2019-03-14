Mr. William Earl Odom, age 98, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Odom was born in Woodbury, Georgia on September 5, 1920, son of the late William Allen Odom and the late Margaret Thompson Odom. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Martha Sue Harris Odom, on August 30, 2010, by a brother, Alton Odom, and by a sister, Margaret Brown. Mr. Odom was a veteran of the U. S. Navy serving during World War II. Prior to retirement, he worked as a Design Draftsman at General Electric in Rome. He was a member of the Shorter Avenue Baptist Church.

Survivors include a son, David Odom (Barbara), Cartersville; two daughters, Bonnie Odom, Juneau, AK, and Cindy Holbourn, Acworth; three grandchildren, Brandy Mongeau (Matt), Bradley Murphy and Aimee Odom; a great grandson, Felix Mongeau; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Sunday from 1:30 until 2:45pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.