Mr. RT Stanfield, age 82 of Rome passed away Friday March 22, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Stanfield was born October 7, 1936, in Union County, Ga. He was a member of North Rome Church of God. Mr. Stanfield was retired from the United States Air Force after 21 years of service and from the United States Postal Service after 32 years of service. He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Frances Bailey Stanfield and his step father, Russell Cochran, by a son, Ted Stanfield, brothers, Robert Stanfield, Rex Stanfield, sisters, Alma Smith, Betty Sue Smith, Debbie Yancey.

Survivor include his wife Mae Bishop Stanfield, to whom he was married, August 31, 1954, daughter and son in law, Tina and Steve Langford, Calhoun; grandchildren, Torrie (Chad) Twilley, Jonah (Tiana) Moore, great grandchildren, Caitlin Twilley, Isaac Twilley, Michael Lee Moore, brother, Gary (May Dell) Stanfield, Charleston, SC; sister, Carolyn (James) Sprayberry, Rome; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday March 25, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Bert Brooks, and Rev. Terry Addis, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, with Post Five Honor Guard conducting full military rites. The family will receive friends from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. on Sunday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.

Pallbearers include, Jonah Moore, Chad Twilley, Isaac Twilley, John Norris, and David Bishop.

Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.