Mr. Ray Earl Stepp, age 72, of Rome, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Stepp was born in Rome, Georgia on October 6, 1946, son of the late Thomas Earl Stepp and the late Lucille Smith Stepp. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Debbie Shipp. Mr. Stepp was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Armuchee Church of God. Prior to retirement, Mr. Stepp worked for a number of years as an Area Technical Manager for Bekaert Steel. He loved motorcycles, cutting grass, yardwork and working on cars.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Elaine Tinsley Stepp, to whom he was married on May 11, 1968; three children, Rodney Stepp (Valerie), Rome, Cynthia Raylane Cline (Phil), Rome, and Jared Dustin Stepp, Rome; four grandchildren, Jacob Stepp and his fiancé’, Tori Boyer,, Brooklyn Stepp, Juliana Stepp, and Rylee Cline; two brothers, Robert Stepp, Armuchee, and Melvin Stepp (Gwen), Armuchee; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Charles Izell officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday from 1 until 2:45pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday at 2:30pm and include: Active: Ronnie Campbell, Phil Cline, Brint Bailey, Jared Stepp, Jacob Stepp, Tommy Early and Larry Popham. Honorary: Jimmy Shipp, Andy Goss, Jim Moreland, Dudley Ross and Homer Hice.

