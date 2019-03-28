Mr. Jimmie Ray Hartline age 67 of Lyerly, GA passed away Monday- March 25, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Hartline was born May 30, 1951 in Summerville GA to Gladys Brewster Hartline and the late Homer Hartline. He earned many certifications in the construction and building industry and was the owner/operator of Hartline Construction Company.

Along with his father, Mr. Hartline is preceded in death by his son, David Hartline; and brother, Howard Hartline.

Survivors include his wife, Trudy Chester Hartline; sons, Jimmie A. Hartline, John Hartline, and Jeremy Hartline; brothers, Charles Hartline and Virgil Hartline; sister, Donna Hartline; and 6 grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mr. Hartline will be at 2:00 Thursday at the chapel of Mason Funeral Home with Rev. Frank Yates officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens.

Mr. Hartline will be in state and the family will receive friends at Mason Funeral Home Wednesday from 4:00 until 8:00.