Mr. James Monroe Townsend age 79 of Fairmount, Georgia departed this life Saturday morning March 16, 2019 at the home of his niece in Talking Rock, Georgia. James was born October 9, 1939 in Fairmount, Georgia, a son of the late Reverend William “Little William” and Ruby Emalease Hamrick Townsend. He preceded in death by his sister Ruthelle Collis and brothers and sister-in-law, Edward and Mandy Townsend and Clyde Townsend.

James was a member Pleasant Grove (RYO) Baptist Church. He was know as the “Lawn Mower Man”, he loved tinkering and working on lawn mowers and making music. He could play the guitar, banjo, dobro and anything with strings. He was devoted for caring for his mother in her later years and loved his family.

Mr. Townsend is survived by his brother, Billy Townsend of Fairmount, sister-in-law Shirley Townsend of the Jerusalem community; aunt, Odell Crook of Calhoun, Georgia; nieces and nephews, Tracey and Joey Burton of Talking Rock, Georgia, Linda and Randy Fields of Jasper, Georgia, and Scott and Carrie Townsend of Ranger, Georgia, Susan Snider, Nancy and Robert Hales and Bo and Cindy Townsend all of Talking Rock, Georgia; special friends Daisy Hyde of Calhoun, Georgia, cousin, Imogene Hall of Fairmount, Georgia; several great nieces and great nephews and cousins.

Services to celebrate the life of Mr. James Monroe Townsend will be held on Monday March 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Ponders Fairmount Chapel with reverend Chris Pack and Reverend Randy Fields officiating. He will be laid to rest at Pleasant Grove (RYO) Baptist Church Cemetery in Fairmount, Georgia, with Terry Woods, Jeff Flathers, Robbie Hales, Randy Fields, Jordon Burton and Devin Townsend serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Ponders Fairmount Chapel from 4:00p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Sunday and after 11:00 a.m. Monday until the service hour.