Mr. Fred Wofford Rich, age 81 of the Mountain View Community, Trion, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Oak View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Mr. Rich was born in Trion, Georgia on March 10, 1938, son of the late Bill W. Rich and Pearl Potts Rich. He worked for a short time at the rug mill, but made his living hauling and selling scrap metal. Mr. Rich had attended the Spring Creek Baptist Church, and was preceded in death by a sister, Rose Phelps and a brother, William Rich.

Mr. Rich is survived by sons, Jeremy Rich and Greg Turner; sisters and brother-in-law, Dorothy Rich Hart, Nell C. and Arlie Timmons, and Patricia Rich Westbrooks; brothers and sisters-in-law, , Charles and Sheila Rich and Lamar and Patricia Rich; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Mr. Rich will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Petitt Chapel with Rev. Ralph McWhorter and Rev. Rickey Biddle officiating. Interment will follow in the West Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Robert Payne, Tony Rich, Brian Rich, Ginger McWhorter, Billy Don Ivester and Michael Ivester.

Mr. Rich will be in state at the Coffman Funeral Home where the family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M.

Coffman Funeral Home, Petitt Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Fred Wofford Rich. Please visit www.coffmanfh.net to sign our online guestbook and to post condolences.