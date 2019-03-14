Mr. Claude “Junior” Chapman, age 81, of Rome died Wednesday morning, March 13, 2019 in a local hospital.

A native of Floyd County, Mr. Chapman was born July 21, 1937 son of the late James Claude and Mary Magdalene Colston Chapman. He was a carpenter and after retirement loved to attend the Georgia Mountain Music Club, he enjoyed gospel music, especially the Gaithers, and watched westerns and Wheel of Fortune. He also enjoyed fishing and traveling, especially to Myrtle Beach. Last, but certainly not least, he loved his wife with all his heart. He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Edward Chapman.

Survivors include his wife, Martha Jane Reece Chapman; daughters Tammy Matney, Lynn (Jeff) McCain, and Buffy Chapman; son Curtis (Andi) Chapman; special daughter: Christy(Jerry) Hall; grandchildren Kristen (Shane) Sapp, Brittany and Kelsey McCain, Suzanne and L.B. Blanchard, Heather (Brandon) Cook, Josh Williams, Zachary Miller, and J.R. Chapman. Ten great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 P.M. Friday, March 15 in the chapel of Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Reverend Rob Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Shanklin – Attaway Post 5 American Legion Honor Guard rendering military honors. The family received friends Thursday from 6 until 8 PM.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: L.B. Blanchard, Brandon Cook, Josh Williams, Zachary Miller, Michael Jones, and Tommy Hutchins, Jr.

Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view the DVD on the life of Mr. Chapman.

Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.